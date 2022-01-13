The New Hampshire House last week
approved a bill that bans the use of the so-called gay and
transgender panic defense in criminal trials.
Criminal defendants who use the
controversial defense claim that a violent act was triggered by the
revelation of a victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation or
gender identity.
According to the AP, House Bill 238
passed with a 223-118 vote.
The bill now heads to the
Democrat-controlled Senate for a vote. Governor Chris Sununu, a
Republican, has not commented on the legislation.
A similar bill introduced last session
was effectively killed in committee by House Republicans.
The LGBTQ “panic” defense has been
banned in the District of Columbia and 15 states, including
California, Illinois, Rhode Island, Nevada, Connecticut, Maine,
Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Colorado, Virginia,
Vermont, Oregon, and Maryland.