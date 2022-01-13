The New Hampshire House last week approved a bill that bans the use of the so-called gay and transgender panic defense in criminal trials.

Criminal defendants who use the controversial defense claim that a violent act was triggered by the revelation of a victim's actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

According to the AP, House Bill 238 passed with a 223-118 vote.

The bill now heads to the Democrat-controlled Senate for a vote. Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, has not commented on the legislation.

A similar bill introduced last session was effectively killed in committee by House Republicans.

The LGBTQ “panic” defense has been banned in the District of Columbia and 15 states, including California, Illinois, Rhode Island, Nevada, Connecticut, Maine, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Colorado, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, and Maryland.