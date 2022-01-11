Michaela Jae Rodriguez won a Golden Globe Award on Sunday, making her the first transgender woman to do so.

Rodriguez took home the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX drama Pose.

Rodriguez, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday, called the honor a “sickening birthday present.”

“You talking about sickening birthday present!” she wrote. “Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals.”

"They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!"

Sunday's ceremony, held in Los Angeles, was a low-key affair as the organization behind the show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, faces criticism over its lack of diversity.