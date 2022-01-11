Michaela Jae Rodriguez won a Golden
Globe Award on Sunday, making her the first transgender woman to do
so.
Rodriguez took home the Best Actress in
a Drama Series award for her role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX
drama Pose.
Rodriguez, who celebrated her 31st
birthday on Friday, called the honor a “sickening birthday
present.”
“You talking about sickening birthday
present!” she wrote. “Thank you! This is the door that is going
to Open the door for many more young talented individuals.”
"They will see that it is more
than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from
Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would
WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door
is now open now reach the stars!!!!!"
Sunday's ceremony, held in Los Angeles,
was a low-key affair as the organization behind the show, the
Hollywood Foreign Press Association, faces criticism over its lack of
diversity.