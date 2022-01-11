In a new interview, the Fab Five talk
about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected Queer Eye
season 6.
Queer Eye season 6, which began
streaming on Netflix on New Year's Eve, had just started filming in
Austin when the pandemic arrived. Netflix shuttered production just
days into filming.
“I feel like the world collectively
shut down,” Johnathan Van Ness, the show's grooming expert, told
Logo. “I was like, ’I don’t want to touch anybody.’ I was
starting to be like, ’Let’s touch elbows,’ and I was like,
’How’s this going to work?'” And then by Friday, they were just
like, ’We’re shutting her down now.'”
“It was the week of my birthday, so
my boyfriend flew from New York to come visit me,” food expert
Antoni Porowski explained. “There was so much that we didn’t
know. We just heard about this little virus that was going on. And
when we’re filming, it’s really long hours, so I don’t really
look at the news. I’m a little detached, and I just stay really
focused on the job at hand… [My boyfriend] was meant to come for
two days, and he’s like, ’I’m going to pack for five days
because I feel like I might have to stay there a few extra days.'”
As New York City emerged as the
epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, the couple remained
in Austin for three months.
Filming on the show's first episode
with Terri “Ter Bear” White was nearly completed when production
was shut down. The Fab Five picked up where they left off a year
later to find out their hero had suffered two deaths in her family,
making their reunion bittersweet.
“I was so happy until I found out how
much Ter Bear and her family had been through,” Van Ness said. “I
was really excited for us to be back together until that bit of news,
but then we ended up being happy again.”
Bobby Berk, the show's interior
designer, called the reunion “very emotional.”
“We had heard about the things that
had happened in the last year, and so we had known about the
heartbreaks and the turmoils that she’d been through. So going in
there, there was a lot of emotion because on one hand, we were very
sad for what she had been through,” Berk explained. “But on
another hand, we were very happy that the things that we said to her
did sink in. And especially a lot of the things that Karamo helped
her and her daughter with, really helped them through all the
situations that they had been through in the last year.”
Tan France, the show's fashion guru,
said that the pandemic made this season feel “powerful and really
important.”
“The reason why this season, in my
opinion, felt powerful and really important is because when we got
back, the pandemic wasn’t over, but we were dealing with people who
were just starting to get back into the workplace, seeing family and
friends again. These were people had been through so much. Normally
our show, we’re focusing on a person, a family, a household. This
time, it really does feel like our biggest season. We’re really
focusing on community,” he said.
Karamo Brown, the show's culture
expert, agreed, saying that the effects of the pandemic can be seen
on the show.
“You actually really see it,” he
said. “I think that’s one of the beauties of Queer Eye is
that we hit on what everyone else is feeling, and we give space for
it so that we can all cry through it, laugh through it, and just be
grateful for it.”