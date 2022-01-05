The Israeli government on Tuesday announced that it will allow surrogacy for same-sex couples and transgender people.

The announcement comes roughly six months after the Israeli Supreme Court struck down Israel's restrictions barring gay couples and single men from surrogacy within the country. The high court gave the government six months to act.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is gay, hailed the decision during a news conference.

“It is a historic day for the LGBTQ struggle in Israel,” Horowitz said.

“From now on, we will treat each parent and each family equally. Everyone has a right to parenthood, straights and LGBT, singles and couples,” he said.

Currently, same-sex couples must travel outside of Israel to have children through surrogate mothers.

The new policy takes effect on January 11.