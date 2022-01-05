The Israeli government on Tuesday
announced that it will allow surrogacy for same-sex couples and
transgender people.
The announcement comes roughly six
months after the Israeli Supreme Court struck down Israel's
restrictions barring gay couples and single men from surrogacy within
the country. The high court gave the government six months to act.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is
gay, hailed the decision during a news conference.
“It is a historic day for the LGBTQ
struggle in Israel,” Horowitz said.
“From now on, we will treat each
parent and each family equally. Everyone has a right to parenthood,
straights and LGBT, singles and couples,” he said.
Currently, same-sex couples must travel
outside of Israel to have children through surrogate mothers.
The new policy takes effect on January
11.