British-American actor John Barrowman and his husband Scott Gill are recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

In a video posted to Instagram, Barrowman, 54, said that the virus hit them “like a freight train,” despite being vaccinated and boosted.

Barrowman, who is best known for playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, said that he tested positive 24 hours after his husband.

“The virus hit us both like a freight train,” Barrowman said. “Thankfully, we were both triple vaccinated. And the vaccinations did their job, which kept us out of real danger and out of the hospital.”

“However, we still suffered some pretty … grueling nights and days of being ill.”

“We're feeling better. We are still isolating because we are still testing positive,” he added.

Barrowman is among the many Americans whose holiday plans were suddenly interrupted by the rapid rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, a new strain of the virus that appears to be displacing the delta variant.