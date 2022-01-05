British-American actor John Barrowman
and his husband Scott Gill are recovering from a COVID-19 infection.
In a video posted to Instagram,
Barrowman, 54, said that the virus hit them “like a freight train,”
despite being vaccinated and boosted.
Barrowman, who is best known for
playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood,
said that he tested positive 24 hours after his husband.
“The virus hit us both like a freight
train,” Barrowman said. “Thankfully, we were both triple
vaccinated. And the vaccinations did their job, which kept us out of
real danger and out of the hospital.”
“However, we still suffered some
pretty … grueling nights and days of being ill.”
“We're feeling better. We are still
isolating because we are still testing positive,” he added.
Barrowman is among the many Americans
whose holiday plans were suddenly interrupted by the rapid rise of
the omicron variant of COVID-19, a new strain of the virus that
appears to be displacing the delta variant.