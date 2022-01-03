In an Instagram post, actor-singer Ben Platt shared how boyfriend Noah Galvin made 2021 “mostly wonderful.”

Platt originated the title role in the Broadway coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen. He reprised the role for the film adaptation of the musical, which opened in September.

Following Platt's departure from the play, Galvin, who starred in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals, assumed the lead of Evan Hansen.

“2021 often deeply sucked and yet he somehow made it mostly wonderful,” Platt captioned a photo of himself kissing his boyfriend on the cheek.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Platt, 28, explained that he and Galvin, 27, were friends for about five years before they started dating.

“We've been together a year-and-a-half now,” he said in June. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

Platt played a bisexual student in Netflix's The Politician and will play a queer role in the upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding.