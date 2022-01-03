In an Instagram post, actor-singer Ben
Platt shared how boyfriend Noah Galvin made 2021 “mostly
wonderful.”
Platt originated the title role in the
Broadway coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen. He reprised
the role for the film adaptation of the musical, which opened in
September.
Following Platt's departure from the
play, Galvin, who starred in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals,
assumed the lead of Evan Hansen.
“2021 often deeply sucked and yet he
somehow made it mostly wonderful,” Platt captioned a photo of
himself kissing his boyfriend on the cheek.
During an appearance on The Kelly
Clarkson Show, Platt, 28, explained that he and Galvin, 27, were
friends for about five years before they started dating.
“We've been together a
year-and-a-half now,” he said in June. “We were friends for five
years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really
give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”
Platt played a bisexual student in
Netflix's The Politician and will play a queer role in the
upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding.