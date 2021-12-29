Streaming giant Netflix on Monday released the final trailer for Queer Eye season six.

The makeover show's sixth season premieres on New Year's Eve.

Queer Eye features Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (design), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) as the Fab Five.

The show's upcoming sixth season was filmed in Austin, Texas. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shuttered production of the new season for several months.

The new trailer – which is set to a new Miranda Lambert track – shows the Fab Five as they bring their magic to a new group of heroes in the Lone Star state. The new season will feature a transgender powerlifter. In the trailer, she reveals that her father has never said that he's proud of her.

Queer Eye has won 9 Emmy Awards.