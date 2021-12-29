Out reality star Jeff Lewis discussed his breakthrough COVID-19 case with listeners of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

Lewis, who is best known for his Bravo reality show Flipping Out, said on Monday that he tested positive after throwing a holiday party attended by 30 people.

According to Lewis, at least a third of his guests came down with COVID-19, including his Jeff Lewis Live co-host Megan Weaver, assistant Shane Douglas, actress Monika Casey, and his boyfriend Scott Anderson. The party was held at Lea Black's (Real Housewives of Miami) house in Los Angeles.

“A third of us got it. And we also have people with symptoms who haven't tested yet,” he said. “I don't regret [it], by the way. That was an epic party. It was so worth almost dying for!”

“People are saying [we] were reckless and stupid. No we're not, fuckers. We were all vaccinated and we had a nurse there testing all of us before we even went in the door … I thought we were being responsible.”

Lewis added that he started feeling sick on Christmas Eve while attending dinner with his family.

“I started feeling sick at dinner. I went home early,” he said.

“By the next day I was in pretty bad shape,” he explained. “My fever went up to 103.8. I was able to get it down to 102 then it soared to 104.5, which is insane. Scottie took a bowl of ice water and was putting cloths on my body to try to bring the temperature down. There was no sweat whatsoever, I was just radiating heat. I was a little delirious and I told him, ‘I think you’re going to wake up tomorrow and I’m going to be dead.'”

Lewis and Weaver were treated with monoclonal antibody therapy, which was administered to him by a doctor in his house.

“I would say I felt better within 12 hours,” he continued. “I still have the diarrhea. And I still have the cough. And I still have the chills. But at least I don't have the fever anymore.”

Lewis said that his daughter Monroe, 5, was staying with Gage Edwards, his former boyfriend and his daughter's other dad.

“I don't want her to get sick and I also don't want to take care of her because I don't have any nannies,” Lewis joked, explaining that some of his nannies and housekeepers were also battling COVID-19.