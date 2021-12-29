Appearing last week on NBC's Today,
actress Niecy Nash gushed about her wife, musician Jessica Betts.
The
couple tied the knot last fall.
Nash, 51, told hosts Hoda Kotb and
Jenna Bush Hager that she knew Betts, whom she refers to as her
“hersband,” before they began dating.
“If you are open to it, love can come
from unexpected places,” she said. “And I've never had a dear
friend and then ended up dating them, so this is my first time.”
“I've never had a friendship that
turned into a relationship. So I know that there is great added value
to having friendship as the foundation.”
“This is, by far, the greatest love
of my life. And part of that is because, for me, it's the first time
that I feel fully seen,” she added.
Nash is currently promoting the fourth
and final season of her TNT comedy-drama Claws.