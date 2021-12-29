Appearing last week on NBC's Today, actress Niecy Nash gushed about her wife, musician Jessica Betts.

The couple tied the knot last fall.

Nash, 51, told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she knew Betts, whom she refers to as her “hersband,” before they began dating.

“If you are open to it, love can come from unexpected places,” she said. “And I've never had a dear friend and then ended up dating them, so this is my first time.”

“I've never had a friendship that turned into a relationship. So I know that there is great added value to having friendship as the foundation.”

“This is, by far, the greatest love of my life. And part of that is because, for me, it's the first time that I feel fully seen,” she added.

Nash is currently promoting the fourth and final season of her TNT comedy-drama Claws.