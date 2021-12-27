Out media personality Andy Cohen discussed battling a COVID-19 breakthrough case that forced him to isolate himself from his son, two-year-old Benjamin.

Cohen told listeners of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live!, that he separated from his son for 10 days while isolating.

"I quarantined in the house. The first day was really rough and he was really upset and he wanted to hug me so badly," Cohen told his Radio Andy co-host John Hill. "Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried cohabitating and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to Long Island with his nanny."

"We quite literally separated," Cohen added. "It was not pretty. It was not pretty."

“I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test,” he told his listeners last week. “So I did my 10 days, this is day 10, and I get to be reunited with Ben.”

Cohen, who lives in New York City, came down with COVID-19 in March. His latest bout with the virus comes as the city has become an epicenter of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus.

He said that he thought his symptoms were side effects from a recent booster shot.

"I had gotten a booster that Thursday, and so then I thought I was sick from the booster – that I was having a reaction to the booster. And then two days later I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.' And I got pretty sick. But I'm all better now,” he said.

Cohen will host CNN's New Year's Eve Live from Times Square with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.