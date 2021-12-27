Out media personality Andy Cohen
discussed battling a COVID-19 breakthrough case that forced him to
isolate himself from his son, two-year-old Benjamin.
Cohen told listeners of his SiriusXM
radio show, Andy Cohen Live!, that he separated from his son
for 10 days while isolating.
"I quarantined in the house. The
first day was really rough and he was really upset and he wanted to
hug me so badly," Cohen told his Radio Andy co-host John Hill.
"Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried cohabitating
and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and
it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to
Long Island with his nanny."
"We quite literally separated,"
Cohen added. "It was not pretty. It was not pretty."
“I woke up this morning to a negative
PCR test,” he told his listeners last week. “So I did my 10 days,
this is day 10, and I get to be reunited with Ben.”
Cohen, who lives in New York City, came
down with COVID-19 in March. His latest bout with the virus comes as
the city has become an epicenter of the highly-contagious omicron
variant of the virus.
He said that he thought his symptoms
were side effects from a recent booster shot.
"I had gotten a booster that
Thursday, and so then I thought I was sick from the booster – that
I was having a reaction to the booster. And then two days later I was
like, 'Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.' And I got pretty
sick. But I'm all better now,” he said.
Cohen will host CNN's New Year's Eve
Live from Times Square with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.