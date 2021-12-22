In a recent interview, Darren Criss, who is best known for playing a gay character, said that he has been “shit on” for discussing who should play queer roles.

Criss is best known for playing Blaine Anderson, a talented and confident gay teen, on the musical-comedy Glee. He played Andrew Cunanan, a gay man, in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He also took a turn as the title character in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Criss, 34, told The Independent that the debate over who should play queer roles has become “a really tough one.”

“I've been shit on” for discussing the topic, he said.

“No matter what I say, I’m going to get into the same mess that I’ve always gotten in, which is me being what I believe is very fair and diplomatic, but nobody’s interested in that, because compassion is not currently in vogue," Criss said.

Criss said that he continues to hear from people affected by his character's same-sex relationship with Kurt Hummel (played by Chris Colfer) on Glee.

“I have a lot of queer folks that come up to me, particularly older folks, that will say how much that relationship meant to them,” he said. “They’ll say, ‘When I was growing up, I didn’t really ever get to see that on TV’… and then I always remind them, neither did I…”

"As a cis straight man, I also didn’t see that,” he added.