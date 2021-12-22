New Jersey lawmakers on Monday approved a bill that seeks to enshrine same-sex marriage into state law.

The measure cleared the Senate with a 35-4 vote. The Assembly voted on the bill with a 53-10 vote with four abstentions, NJ.com reported.

Gay and lesbian couples won the right to marry in New Jersey in 2013, when the New Jersey Supreme Court refused to hear a lower court ruling that struck down as unconstitutional state laws that define marriage as a heterosexual union.

Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell found that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Despite these rulings, state law still defines marriage as a heterosexual union.

Lawmakers approved a similar bill in 2012 but it was vetoed by former Governor Chris Christie, a Republican.

Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is expected to sign the marriage bill (A5367).

Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, a Democrat from Hudson, is a sponsor of the bill. He told NJ.com that marriage equality is under threat as the Supreme Court reviews laws in Texas and Mississippi that severely restrict a woman's access to abortion.

“It underscores the need for us to take a look at this and move on this right now because there's an actual threat,” he said.