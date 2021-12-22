New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas
is engaged to boyfriend Vann Bentley.
Pappas, 41, won the 2018 race to
replace outgoing Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat, making
him New Hampshire's first openly gay congressman. He won reelection
in 2020, defeating Republican Matt Mowers, the former executive
director of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
In a tweet, Pappas, who co-owns the
Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester, said that he and Bentley
look forward to a lifetime of “happiness and togetherness.”
“We said yes!” Pappas wrote. “Vann
and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look
forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”
Bentley is a policy manager for the
World Wide Web Foundation.
Mowers and five additional Republicans
have already announced they will seek their party's nomination and
the chance to unseat Pappas in next year's election.