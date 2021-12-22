New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas is engaged to boyfriend Vann Bentley.

Pappas, 41, won the 2018 race to replace outgoing Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat, making him New Hampshire's first openly gay congressman. He won reelection in 2020, defeating Republican Matt Mowers, the former executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

In a tweet, Pappas, who co-owns the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester, said that he and Bentley look forward to a lifetime of “happiness and togetherness.”

“We said yes!” Pappas wrote. “Vann and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”

Bentley is a policy manager for the World Wide Web Foundation.

Mowers and five additional Republicans have already announced they will seek their party's nomination and the chance to unseat Pappas in next year's election.