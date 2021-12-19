Out rapper and singer Lil Nas X revealed on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the 22-year-old entertainer withdrew from the Capital FM “Jingle Ball” concert tour after several close staffers tested positive for the virus.

In a since-deleted tweet, Lil Nas X reacted with excitement to the inclusion of his song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on former President Barack Obama's playlist of favorite tracks of 2021.

Lil Nas X said that he “started running around the house in excitement” when he learned about the inclusion, then remembered he has COVID-19.

In other tweets, which have also been deleted, Lil Nas X suggested that he was feeling better. “[N]ow that I'm sure I won't die from covid, I will now begin mildly funny jokes about having it.”

In one such joke, Lil Nas X said he only talks to people who have had COVID-19. “U non-covid bitches need to stfu. Us coviders run this shit!”

“Covid really sucks,” he also said. “Last night I was tryna watch porn then I sneezed snot all over [my] penis lmao.”

Cases of COVID-19 have increased in recent weeks as the Omicron variant takes hold in the United States. Doctors are recommending a vaccine booster shot as the best defense against the new strain.

The latest wave of infection has shuttered Broadway shows and forced several artists to bow out from Jingle Ball concerts.