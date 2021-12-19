Out rapper and singer Lil Nas X
revealed on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, the 22-year-old entertainer
withdrew from the Capital FM “Jingle Ball” concert tour after
several close staffers tested positive for the virus.
In a since-deleted tweet, Lil Nas X
reacted with excitement to the inclusion of his song “Montero (Call
Me by Your Name)” on former President Barack Obama's playlist of
favorite tracks of 2021.
Lil Nas X said that he “started
running around the house in excitement” when he learned about the
inclusion, then remembered he has COVID-19.
In other tweets, which have also been
deleted, Lil Nas X suggested that he was feeling better. “[N]ow
that I'm sure I won't die from covid, I will now begin mildly funny
jokes about having it.”
In one such joke, Lil Nas X said he
only talks to people who have had COVID-19. “U non-covid bitches
need to stfu. Us coviders run this shit!”
“Covid really sucks,” he
also said. “Last night I was tryna watch porn then I sneezed
snot all over [my] penis lmao.”
Cases of COVID-19 have increased in
recent weeks as the Omicron variant takes hold in the United States.
Doctors are recommending a vaccine booster shot as the best defense
against the new strain.
The latest wave of infection has
shuttered Broadway shows and forced several artists to bow out from
Jingle Ball concerts.