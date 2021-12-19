WNBA star Candace Parker announced on social media that she is married and that her wife is pregnant.

Parker, 35, said that she married Anna Petrakova in 2019.

Parker has a 12-year old daughter, Lailaa, from a previous marriage to former NBA player Shelden Williams. The couple divorced in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Happy Anniversary ??? ????!” Parker captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. “2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.”

"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong. I LOVE YOU. I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.”

"We've always dreamed of growing our family….it's surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn't be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows 'Song Cry' already by heart!) I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!” she wrote.

Parker, who plays for the Chicago Sky, also shared photos from her wedding.