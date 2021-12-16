According to an analysis released last week, at least 20 million adults in the United States – nearly 8 percent of the total adult population – identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

In its “We Are Here: Understanding the Size of the LGBTQ+ Community,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, analyzed recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, a national household probability survey of adults in the United States.

HRC's conclusion that nearly 8 percent of the adult population identifies as LGBT is nearly double that of prior estimates of the community's size. The Public Religious Research Institute's (PRRI's) American Values Atlas suggested that 4.4 percent of American adults identify as LGBT.

“LGBTQ+ people are here – in every town, in every city, in each and every ZIP code,” HRC Interim President Joni Madison said in a statement. “This data shows what we’ve suspected: our community is larger and more widespread than we could have known up to this point. We’re proud to bring this data to light and set the stage for a future where all the millions of LGBTQ+ people in America enjoy full legal and lived equality. I commend the Biden administration and the U.S. Census Bureau for finally allowing researchers to count us, and look forward to seeing the LGBTQ+ community counted in further studies."

Other findings from the report include an increase in the number of people who identify as transgender – from 1.4 million to 2 million, or 1 percent of adults. Bisexual people made up the largest single demographic, at about 4 percent of respondents.

States with the largest number of LGBTQ+ residents are California and Texas, with an estimated 2,6 million and 1.6 million, respectively.