France's parliament on Tuesday approved
a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of a person who identifies as lesbian,
gay, bisexual, or transgender.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
According to Reuters, violators face
fines of up to $33,810 or two years in jail. A tougher sentence could
be imposed if the victim is a minor.
The bill needs President Emmanuel
Macron's signature to become law.
The vote comes just days after Canada
approved a similar law.
“Very happy with this agreement,”
tweeted French Equalities Minister Elisabeth Moreno. “No, being
yourself is not a crime.”
Similar state bills in the United
States primarily protect LGBT youth. France's law, however, also
includes adults and is nationwide.
Other nations that have approved
legislation that either partially or fully outlaws such therapies
include Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Albania, and Germany.
Reuters also reported that similar bans
have been proposed in at least 11 additional countries, including New
Zealand, Mexico, Spain, and Britain.