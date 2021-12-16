France's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of a person who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to Reuters, violators face fines of up to $33,810 or two years in jail. A tougher sentence could be imposed if the victim is a minor.

The bill needs President Emmanuel Macron's signature to become law.

The vote comes just days after Canada approved a similar law.

“Very happy with this agreement,” tweeted French Equalities Minister Elisabeth Moreno. “No, being yourself is not a crime.”

Similar state bills in the United States primarily protect LGBT youth. France's law, however, also includes adults and is nationwide.

Other nations that have approved legislation that either partially or fully outlaws such therapies include Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Albania, and Germany.

Reuters also reported that similar bans have been proposed in at least 11 additional countries, including New Zealand, Mexico, Spain, and Britain.