New Jersey lawmakers are considering a measure that would enshrine same-sex marriage into state law.

A same-sex marriage bill approved by the New Jersey Legislature was vetoed by former Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, in 2012.

Gay and lesbian couples won the right to marry in New Jersey in 2013, when the New Jersey Supreme Court refused to hear a lower court ruling that struck down as unconstitutional state laws that define marriage as a heterosexual union.

Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell found that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

According to NJ.com, New Jersey lawmakers are likely to vote on the measure during the upcoming lame duck session that ends on January 11.

Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, a Democrat from Hudson, is a sponsor of the bill. He told NJ.com that marriage equality is under threat as the Supreme Court reviews laws in Texas and Mississippi that severely restrict a woman's access to abortion.

“It underscores the need for us to take a look at this and move on this right now because there's an actual threat,” he said.

State Senate President Stephen Sweeney supports amending state marriage laws to include gay couples.