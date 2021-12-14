Out actor Colton Haynes last week announced the upcoming release of his first memoir.

Miss Memory Lane arrives May 31 and is available for pre-order now at various booksellers.

The 33-year-old actor is best known for playing Jackson Whittemore in MTV's Teen Wolf and Roy Harper/Arsenal in the CW's Arrow. He came out gay in 2016 and married celebrity florist Jeff Leatham the following year. The couple divorced in 2019.

“I've spent a lot of my life being seen through the lenses of other people,” Haynes wrote in an Instagram post announcing his memoir. “This book is my self-portrait :)”

“Of course I'm sitting here crying while I'm typing this lol...not only because I haven't slept in years...but also because I'm really proud of this book,” he added.

The book is described by its publisher as “a brutally honest and moving memoir of lust, abuse, addiction, stardom and redemption.”

“As his career in television took off, the stress of wearing so many masks and trying to please so many different people turned his use of drugs and alcohol into full-blown addiction. A lyrical and intimate confession, apology, and cautionary tale, Miss Memory Lane is an unforgettable story of dreams deferred and dreams fulfilled; of a family torn apart and rebuilt; and of a man stepping into the light as no one but himself,” Simon and Schuster wrote.