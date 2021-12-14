Out actor Colton Haynes last week
announced the upcoming release of his first memoir.
Miss Memory Lane arrives May 31
and is available for pre-order now at various booksellers.
The 33-year-old actor is best known for
playing Jackson Whittemore in MTV's Teen Wolf and Roy
Harper/Arsenal in the CW's Arrow. He came out gay in 2016 and
married celebrity florist Jeff Leatham the following year. The couple
divorced in 2019.
“I've spent a lot of my life being
seen through the lenses of other people,” Haynes wrote in an
Instagram post announcing his memoir. “This book is my
self-portrait :)”
“Of course I'm sitting here crying
while I'm typing this lol...not only because I haven't slept in
years...but also because I'm really proud of this book,” he added.
The book is described by its publisher
as “a brutally honest and moving memoir of lust, abuse, addiction,
stardom and redemption.”
“As his career in television took
off, the stress of wearing so many masks and trying to please so many
different people turned his use of drugs and alcohol into full-blown
addiction. A lyrical and intimate confession, apology, and cautionary
tale, Miss Memory Lane is an unforgettable story of dreams
deferred and dreams fulfilled; of a family torn apart and rebuilt;
and of a man stepping into the light as no one but himself,” Simon
and Schuster wrote.