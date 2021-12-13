Out actor Amandla Stenberg has been
cast in the lead role for Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series
The Acolyte.
According to Variety, the series
will begin production in 2022.
In announcing the series last year,
Disney+ described The Acolyte as “a mystery-thriller that
will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging
dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”
Deadline previously reported
that the series would be an “action thriller with martial arts
elements.”
Not much is known about Stenberg's
character.
Stenberg, 23, is best known for playing
Rue in The Hunger Games and Starr Carter in The Hate U
Give. She came out as gay in a 2018 interview with Wonderland
magazine. She is non-binary and uses both “she/her/hers” and
“they/them/theirs” pronouns.
Leslye Headland (Russian Doll)
will serve as the series' writer and showrunner.