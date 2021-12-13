Out actor Amandla Stenberg has been cast in the lead role for Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

According to Variety, the series will begin production in 2022.

In announcing the series last year, Disney+ described The Acolyte as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

Deadline previously reported that the series would be an “action thriller with martial arts elements.”

Not much is known about Stenberg's character.

Stenberg, 23, is best known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games and Starr Carter in The Hate U Give. She came out as gay in a 2018 interview with Wonderland magazine. She is non-binary and uses both “she/her/hers” and “they/them/theirs” pronouns.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will serve as the series' writer and showrunner.