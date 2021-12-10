Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Thursday signed a same-sex marriage law, making Chile the 31st nation to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.

The signing ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Santiago, the nation's capital.

“Freedom, true freedom is always built when we recognize ourselves as equal in dignity and in rights and above all under the law,” Piñera said.

Piñera signed the bill into law just two days after lawmakers gave final approval. It will take effect in March.

Piñera, who announced his support for the bill in June, returned to the Chilean presidency in 2018, four years after his first term ended.

During his first term, Piñera, a conservative, introduced a civil unions bill for gay and straight couples who have lived together for more than one year. In backing civil unions, Piñera snuffed a burgeoning campaign for same-sex marriage in Chile. His bill became law in 2015.

Former President Michelle Bachelet, the first woman to hold the Chilean presidency and the current U.N. high commissioner for human rights, introduced a same-sex marriage bill in 2017.

Gay couples can marry in neighboring Argentina. Other South American nations with same-sex marriage include Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, and Uruguay.