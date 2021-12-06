Actor Julian Morris on Thursday celebrated his 18th anniversary with partner Landon Ross.

Morris, who is best known for playing Wren Kingston on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, posted a collection of photos of the couple on Instagram to commemorate their relationship.

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross,” Morris, 38, captioned the post.

Morris has also appeared in 24, ER, Once Upon a Time, New Girl, and Little Women.

Ross, 38, also posted about the couple's milestone. “Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you,” he captioned a collection of photos and videos of the men on Instagram.