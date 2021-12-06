Actor Julian Morris on Thursday
celebrated his 18th anniversary with partner Landon Ross.
Morris, who is best known for playing
Wren Kingston on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, posted a
collection of photos of the couple on Instagram to commemorate their
relationship.
“18 years together, and they were the
best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross,”
Morris, 38, captioned the post.
Morris has also appeared in 24,
ER, Once Upon a Time, New Girl, and Little
Women.
Ross, 38, also posted about the
couple's milestone. “Beginning our 19th year is the best
thing in life. I love you,” he captioned a collection of photos and
videos of the men on Instagram.