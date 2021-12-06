Amazing Race season 32 winners
Will Jarden and James Wallington married on Friday, December 3 in New
Orleans.
The couple married on the same day that
they got engaged and in the same city, People magazine
reported.
Jarden proposed to Wallington as they
won the CBS reality competition series in 2018, making them the first
LGBT couple to get engaged on the show. (The pandemic delayed airing
of the episode until 2020.)
“I knew that I was going to do it
while we were on the show, but James had no idea,” Jarden
said. “I told the producers, 'I'm going to propose to James
while we're running around the world,' just because this show is his
dream – childhood dream.”
“And then it all just worked out
perfectly that it was at the finish line when we won,” he added.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced
the couple to postpone their wedding multiple times. Their 200 guests
had to be vaccinated or show a negative test to attend.
The couple, who are planning a
honeymoon in the Galapagos and the Amazon in January, said that they
were excited to begin the next chapter in their lives.
“We're both ready to be parents and
start a family together,” Wallington said.