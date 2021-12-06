Amazing Race season 32 winners Will Jarden and James Wallington married on Friday, December 3 in New Orleans.

The couple married on the same day that they got engaged and in the same city, People magazine reported.

Jarden proposed to Wallington as they won the CBS reality competition series in 2018, making them the first LGBT couple to get engaged on the show. (The pandemic delayed airing of the episode until 2020.)

“I knew that I was going to do it while we were on the show, but James had no idea,” Jarden said. “I told the producers, 'I'm going to propose to James while we're running around the world,' just because this show is his dream – childhood dream.”

“And then it all just worked out perfectly that it was at the finish line when we won,” he added.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to postpone their wedding multiple times. Their 200 guests had to be vaccinated or show a negative test to attend.

The couple, who are planning a honeymoon in the Galapagos and the Amazon in January, said that they were excited to begin the next chapter in their lives.

“We're both ready to be parents and start a family together,” Wallington said.