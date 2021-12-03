In a preview video released Thursday,
RuPaul reveals the cast for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
The drag competition series returns to
VH1 on January 7.
“This season, victory never tasted so
sweet,” RuPaul says in the preview. “Unwrap a world of
imagination with 14 new queens who are all game to play.”
The upcoming season will include a
mysterious chocolate bar that contains a secret surprise for one
lucky competitor.
“Forget the rulebook,” RuPaul says.
“For the first time in herstory, a one-of-a-kind candy bar could
make a queen's wish come true. Hope you saved room for dessert!”
The 14 contestants are Alyssa Hunter
from Cataño, PR; Angeria
Paris VanMicheals from Atlanta, GA; Bosco from Seattle, WA; Daya
Betty from Springfield, MO; Deja Skye from Fresno, CA; Jasmine
Kennedie from New York City, NY; Jorgeous from Nashville, TN; June
Jambalaya from Los Angeles, CA; Kerri Colby from Los Angeles, CA;
Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté
from Los Angeles, CA; Lady Camden from Sacramento, CA; Maddy
Morphosis from Fayetteville, AR; Orion Story from Grand Rapids, MI;
and Willow Pill from Denver, CO.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14
premieres Friday, January 7 at 8 PM on VH1. New installments of
Untucked will follow immediately after.