In a preview video released Thursday, RuPaul reveals the cast for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The drag competition series returns to VH1 on January 7.

“This season, victory never tasted so sweet,” RuPaul says in the preview. “Unwrap a world of imagination with 14 new queens who are all game to play.”

The upcoming season will include a mysterious chocolate bar that contains a secret surprise for one lucky competitor.

“Forget the rulebook,” RuPaul says. “For the first time in herstory, a one-of-a-kind candy bar could make a queen's wish come true. Hope you saved room for dessert!”

The 14 contestants are Alyssa Hunter from Cataño, PR; Angeria Paris VanMicheals from Atlanta, GA; Bosco from Seattle, WA; Daya Betty from Springfield, MO; Deja Skye from Fresno, CA; Jasmine Kennedie from New York City, NY; Jorgeous from Nashville, TN; June Jambalaya from Los Angeles, CA; Kerri Colby from Los Angeles, CA; Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté from Los Angeles, CA; Lady Camden from Sacramento, CA; Maddy Morphosis from Fayetteville, AR; Orion Story from Grand Rapids, MI; and Willow Pill from Denver, CO.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premieres Friday, January 7 at 8 PM on VH1. New installments of Untucked will follow immediately after.