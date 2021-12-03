In an interview with Us Weekly,
Colton Underwood confirmed he's in a relationship.
Underwood, who came out as gay in
April, was spotted earlier this year vacationing in Hawaii with
Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown.
“I'm happy. I'm in love. And I'm in a
good position,” Underwood
said. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth.”
Netflix on Friday began streaming
Coming Out Colton, a 6-part series that looks at Underwood's
coming out. The docuseries also features out athletes Michael Sam and
Gus Kenworthy.
The former Bachelor franchise
star told Us Weekly that he's keeping his personal life out of
the public spotlight.
“I've definitely drawn boundaries on
that,” he said. “Having a public relationship, for me, was not
healthy. I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and
guarding what I have.”
“I just want that time for us,” he
added.