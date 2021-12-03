In an interview with Us Weekly, Colton Underwood confirmed he's in a relationship.

Underwood, who came out as gay in April, was spotted earlier this year vacationing in Hawaii with Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown.

“I'm happy. I'm in love. And I'm in a good position,” Underwood said. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth.”

Netflix on Friday began streaming Coming Out Colton, a 6-part series that looks at Underwood's coming out. The docuseries also features out athletes Michael Sam and Gus Kenworthy.

The former Bachelor franchise star told Us Weekly that he's keeping his personal life out of the public spotlight.

“I've definitely drawn boundaries on that,” he said. “Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”

“I just want that time for us,” he added.