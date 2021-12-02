In a statement released Tuesday recognizing World AIDS Day, President Joe Biden included LGBT people, a reversal from the Trump era.

After rededicating the United States to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Biden acknowledged that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents difficult obstacles in the fight.

“Ending the HIV epidemic is within our reach, and we are committed to finishing this work,” Biden said. “On World AIDS Day, we rededicate ourselves to building on the progress of the last 4 decades; upholding and advancing human rights; supporting research, science, and data-driven solutions; expanding access to housing, education, and economic empowerment; and fighting stigma and discrimination. No one living with HIV should suffer the undeserved guilt and prejudice that too many continue to experience.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the challenges our heroic health care and frontline workers face, yet they continue to deliver essential HIV prevention services and provide vital care and treatment to people living with HIV,” Biden said. “The pandemic has also interrupted HIV research and highlighted the work that still remains to achieve equitable access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment in every community – particularly for communities of color, adolescent girls and young women, and the LGBTQI+ community.”

During the Trump administration, the White House consistently excluded LGBT people from the president's World AIDS Day proclamations, a reversal from his predecessor, President Barack Obama, who in his 2016 statement noted that “gay and bisexual men, transgender people, youth, black and Latino Americans, people living in the Southern United States, and people who inject drugs are at a disproportionate risk” of contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

While President Trump ignored the LGBT community, his administration did launch an initiative that seeks to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Biden vowed that his administration “remains steadfast in our efforts to end the HIV epidemic.” He said that the government's programs have saved more than 21 million lives.

“This remarkable progress over the past 18 years has been made possible through strong, bipartisan United States leadership and American generosity,” Biden said.

Tuesday marked the 33rd annual World AIDS Day.