Hungarian lawmakers have approved holding a public vote on LGBT issues.

The vote will coincide with the re-election campaign of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

European leaders have called for sanctions against Hungary, an EU member since 2014, over a law that prohibits the discussion of LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors. It has been compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.

Nationalist Orban has previously criticized the EU for its opposition to the law, and has defended it as a “child protection law.”

According to Reuters, the Hungarian parliament approved four questions for the ballot. It does not appear that voters will be asked to vote directly on the law, which was approved in June.

"The Hungarian government proposes that citizens should have a chance to express their stance on the issues of gender propaganda," deputy minister Balazs Orban told parliament.

"We are committed. We believe that we ...have to say no to LGBTQ propaganda in schools carried out with the help of NGOs and media, without parental consent,” he added.

Voters will be asked whether they support the promotion of homosexuality or transgenderism to children without parental consent in schools or the media.

The AP reported that the referendum could be held on the same day as a national election in the spring. Orban and his Fidesz party will also be on the ballot.