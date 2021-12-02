Fitness personality Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto, a fashion designer, are engaged.

Michaels, an original trainer on NBC's reality series The Biggest Loser, confirmed the news in a statement given to People magazine.

“DeShanna is ‘all the things' – beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could run down the list of adjectives,” Michaels said. “Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think ‘Thank God for this person laying next to me’ every night when you fall asleep.”

“It’s easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly – that’s when the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine,” she added.

The couple has been dating since 2018.

Michaels proposed with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond ring, according to People.