Fitness personality Jillian Michaels
and DeShanna Marie Minuto, a fashion designer, are engaged.
Michaels, an original trainer on NBC's
reality series The Biggest Loser, confirmed the news in a
statement given to People magazine.
“DeShanna is ‘all the things' –
beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could run
down the list of adjectives,” Michaels
said. “Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone.
But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think ‘Thank
God for this person laying next to me’ every night when you fall
asleep.”
“It’s easy to stay together when
everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get
messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly – that’s when
the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be
strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my
wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine,” she
added.
The couple has been dating since 2018.
Michaels proposed with a 7-carat
emerald cut diamond ring, according to People.