British rock band Queen has remembered Freddie Mercury 30 years after his death.

Mercury, the group's lead singer, died from AIDS-related complications on November 24, 1991. He was 45.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor shared on social media a photo of Mercury sitting at a piano.

“Freddie Mercury [black heart emoji] 5th September 1946 - 24th November 1991,” they captioned the photo.

In an interview with Pink News, songwriter and record producer Mike Moran described Mercury as a “kind, generous, loving person with a fantastic sense of humor.”

“Privately, he was an extremely kind, generous, loving person with a fantastic sense of humor,” Moran said. “We were in hysterics most of the time. We had great fun, and his home, although it was stuffed full of wonderful pieces of art and precious things, it was a home, and it was treated like a home. All the normal homely things went on there. A great evening for us when we weren’t working was to play Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit – it was like a war zone when you played those games with Freddie by the way. The competition was intense.”

Mercury, who was bisexual, died just 24 hours after revealing publicly that he had AIDS.