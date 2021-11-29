The seventh season of I Am Jazz
will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, November 30.
The series follows Jazz Jennings, who
first declared in the media at age six that she identifies as
transgender.
In addition to Jennings, the show
includes her parents Greg and Jeanette, siblings Ari, Griffen, and
Sander, and her maternal grandparents Jack and Jacky.
In season 7, Jennings embarks on a
weight loss program and throws herself into an internship program
with a plastic surgeon. Her brother Sander begins a relationship with
a transgender woman.
I Am Jazz first premiered in
2015 as Jennings prepared to enter high school
Over the years, the show has tackled
difficult subjects, including Jennings' transition and activism.