The seventh season of I Am Jazz will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, November 30.

The series follows Jazz Jennings, who first declared in the media at age six that she identifies as transgender.

In addition to Jennings, the show includes her parents Greg and Jeanette, siblings Ari, Griffen, and Sander, and her maternal grandparents Jack and Jacky.

In season 7, Jennings embarks on a weight loss program and throws herself into an internship program with a plastic surgeon. Her brother Sander begins a relationship with a transgender woman.

I Am Jazz first premiered in 2015 as Jennings prepared to enter high school

Over the years, the show has tackled difficult subjects, including Jennings' transition and activism.