Netflix will release its six-part documentary that explores the coming out of Colton Underwood next week.

The former The Bachelor star came out gay in April, telling Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that he's finished “hating” himself. At the time, he said that “suicidal thoughts” led him to “take back control” of his life.

In a separate interview at the time, Underwood reiterated that he attempted suicide but added that was also being blackmailed following a visit to a “spa.”

Underwood, 29, told Variety that the blackmail attempt came after he “secretly visited a spa [in Los Angeles] known for catering to gay clientele.”

Netflix will premiere Coming Out Colton on December 3.

In reporting the show's release date, Variety said it will “chronicle Underwood's coming out story, as he reveals he is gay to his family and friends, with cameras following his journey. In the series, the former star of the The Bachelor, will also address the controversy that surrounded him coming out.”

The series also features out Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who will appear in the series “as a guide, of sorts, for Underwood,” Variety reported.

Rumors that Underwood is dating Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown surfaced in September after the men were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii.