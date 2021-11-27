Netflix will release its six-part
documentary that explores the coming out of Colton Underwood next
week.
The former The Bachelor star
came out gay in April, telling Good Morning America's Robin
Roberts that he's finished “hating” himself. At the time, he said
that “suicidal thoughts” led him to “take back control” of
his life.
In a separate interview at the time,
Underwood reiterated that he attempted suicide but added that was
also being blackmailed following a visit to a “spa.”
Underwood, 29, told Variety that
the blackmail attempt came after he “secretly visited a spa [in Los
Angeles] known for catering to gay clientele.”
Netflix will premiere Coming Out
Colton on December 3.
In reporting the show's release date,
Variety said it will “chronicle Underwood's coming out
story, as he reveals he is gay to his family and friends, with
cameras following his journey. In the series, the former star of the
The Bachelor, will also address the controversy that
surrounded him coming out.”
The series also features out Olympian
Gus Kenworthy, who will appear in the series “as a guide, of sorts,
for Underwood,” Variety reported.
Rumors that Underwood is dating
Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown surfaced in September after the
men were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii.