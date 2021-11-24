Out artists Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Lady Gaga each received five Grammy nominations on Tuesday.

Lil Nas X was nominated in the Album of the Year (Montero), Song of the Year (“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”), and Record of the Year (“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”) categories. “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was also nominated for best music video. He was also nominated for best melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow.

Lady Gaga was nominated in the Album of the Year (Love for Sale) and Record of the Year (“I Get a Kick out of You”) categories. “I Get a Kick out of You” was nominated for best music video. It also was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Love for Sale, which features Tony Bennett, was also nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category.

Brandi Carlile was nominated in the Record of the Year category for “Right on Time.” She also received two nominations in the Song of the Year category for “Beautiful Noise” and “Right on Time.” She received a nomination for best pop solo performance for “Right on Time.” She also received a best American roots performance for “Same Devil.”

Other out nominees include The Brothers Osborne, which includes out musician TJ Osborne, DJ Tracy Young, Halsey, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B, Pablo Alboran, Kali Uchis, Stephen Schwartz, Cameron Mackintosh, and Benj Pasek. Japanese Breakfast is led by queer singer Michelle Zauner.

Winners will be announced during a live broadcast of the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 31.