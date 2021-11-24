Out artists Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile,
and Lady Gaga each received five Grammy nominations on Tuesday.
Lil Nas X was nominated in the Album of
the Year (Montero), Song of the Year (“Montero (Call Me by
Your Name)”), and Record of the Year (“Montero (Call Me by Your
Name)”) categories. “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was also
nominated for best music video. He was also nominated for best
melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby,” which features Jack
Harlow.
Lady Gaga was nominated in the Album of
the Year (Love for Sale) and Record of the Year (“I Get a
Kick out of You”) categories. “I Get a Kick out of You” was
nominated for best music video. It also was nominated in the Best Pop
Duo/Group Performance category. Love for Sale, which features
Tony Bennett, was also nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal
Album category.
Brandi Carlile was nominated in the
Record of the Year category for “Right on Time.” She also
received two nominations in the Song of the Year category for
“Beautiful Noise” and “Right on Time.” She received a
nomination for best pop solo performance for “Right on Time.” She
also received a best American roots performance for “Same Devil.”
Other out nominees include The Brothers
Osborne, which includes out musician TJ Osborne, DJ Tracy Young,
Halsey, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Tyler, the
Creator, Cardi B, Pablo Alboran, Kali Uchis, Stephen Schwartz,
Cameron Mackintosh, and Benj Pasek. Japanese Breakfast is led by
queer singer Michelle Zauner.
Winners will be announced during a live
broadcast of the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday,
January 31.