In a statement released Saturday,
President Joe Biden recognized the Transgender Day of Remembrance
(TDoR), which memorializes the victims of transphobic attacks.
Biden mourned “those we lost in the
deadliest year on record for transgender Americans,” referring to
the more than 40 transgender Americans who died by violence in 2021.
(Related: 2021
sets record for deadliest year for transgender, non-binary people.)
“This year, at least 46 transgender
individuals in this country – and hundreds more around the world –
were killed in horrifying acts of violence,” Biden said. “Each of
these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and
joy.”
“Today, on Transgender Day of
Remembrance, we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record
for transgender Americans, as well as the countless other transgender
people – disproportionately Black and brown transgender women and
girls – who face brutal violence, discrimination, and harassment.”
Biden also criticized GOP efforts to
approve state laws that target the transgender community and called
on the U.S. Senate to approve the Equality Act, an LGBT protections
bill that has cleared the House.
“I continue to call on state leaders
and lawmakers to combat the disturbing proliferation of
discriminatory state legislation targeting transgender people,
especially transgender children,” Biden said.
“As I have said before, these bills
are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation, they are
un-American, and they endanger the safety and well-being of our
children.”
“I also continue to urge the Senate
to swiftly pass the Equality Act so that all people are able to live
free from fear and discrimination.”
“Transgender people are some of the
bravest Americans I know. But no person should have to be brave just
to live in safety and dignity. Today, we remember. Tomorrow – and
every day – we must continue to act,” he concluded.