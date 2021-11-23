North Carolina's Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson claimed during a recent sermon that straight couples are “superior” to same-sex couples.

Speaking to parishioners at the Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem on Sunday, November 14, Robinson, the state's highest-ranking Republican, compared homosexuality to cow manure, saying that manure served a purpose, but not homosexuality.

“Will somebody please explain to me the purpose of homosexuality?” he rhetorically asked the crowd. “Let's get down to brass tacks: What is the purpose of homosexuality? What does it create? … If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing.”

“[Straight] people are superior, because they can do something [gay] people can't do, because that's the way God created it to be,” he said, referring to procreation.

“I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so,” Robinson said. “Society has completely purged God from the building and from the equation and because of it, we’re headed down into a rabbit hole that’s gonna lead us to something we can’t even imagine. God destroyed a society because of its morality. And let’s get this straight: In this country, we don’t have a homosexual issue – that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”

The Biden White House previously condemned anti-LGBT comments Robinson made. During a June sermon, Robinson called transgenderism and homosexuality “filth.”

Robinson has previously called for the removal of any politician who promotes the COVID-19 vaccines.