British actor Eddie Redmayne has said that he regrets taking a transgender role.

Redmayne, 39, played transgender artist Lili Elbe in the 2015 film The Danish Girl. He was criticized at the time for taking the role, with many critics arguing that it should have gone to a transgender actor.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Redmayne called taking the role a “mistake,” adding that he wouldn't accept it if it were offered to him today.

“No, I wouldn't take it on now,” he said. “The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates.”

Redmayne was also asked about his upcoming role playing the sexually ambiguous Emcee in the musical Cabaret in London's West End. The role has previously been played by queer actors, including Joel Grey and Alan Cumming.

“Of all of the characters I've ever read, this one defies pigeonholing,” he said. “I would ask people to come and see it before casting judgment.”