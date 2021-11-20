Kal Penn will play a gay man in an FX
comedy pilot.
Belated is written, directed,
and executive produced by Peter Tolan (Rescue Me, The Job),
Deadline
reported.
In the half-hour comedy, Penn plays
Owen, a man who realizes he's gay while married to a woman.
In his recently published memoir “You
Can't Be Serious,” Penn, 44, announced that he's engaged to Josh,
his partner of 11 years.
(Related: Actor
Kal Penn comes out gay; reveals he's engaged.)
Belated follows Owen, a doctor
living in Connecticut, as he navigates life as a recently out gay man
and continues to co-parent with his ex-wife. An additional storyline
involves Clay, a 17-year-old transgender teen, who randomly appears
on Owen's front stoop.
Penn is best known for his role as
Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series. He also
worked in the Obama administration in the White House Office of
Public Engagement.