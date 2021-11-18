Dublin is the latest Ohio municipality to approve protections for LGBT people.

Dublin city leaders approved the ordinance on Monday.

Equality Ohio, Ohio's largest LGBT rights advocate, congratulated Dublin.

“Dublin continues to remind us that there is more support for LGBTQ+ inclusive laws than our legislature wants us to think there is,” Equality Ohio's Joseph Soza said in an email to supporters.

Equality Ohio has been lobbying for the Ohio Fairness Act, a statewide LGBT protections bill that has languished in the General Assembly.

“Dublin's ordinance is like a local version of the Ohio Fairness Act, which would add LGBTQ+ people to statewide laws that make discrimination illegal,” Soza said. “Until that happens, communities across Ohio are saying loud and clear that they will not wait. They are now demanding protections for all, now.”

Ohio's six most populous cities have enacted similar ordinances, including Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, and Dayton. Together, these cities represent nearly one-quarter of Ohio's population.

Dublin, a suburb of Columbus with over 48,000 residents, is the 34th Ohio municipality with an LGBT protections ordinance, according to Equality Ohio.

Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, is the only county in Ohio to extend such protections.