Singer Mary Lambert is engaged to Dr.
Wyatt Paige Hermansen.
Lambert, who is known for such hits as
“She Keeps Me Warm” and “Secrets,” announced the news on her
Instagram account.
“I've dreamt of this moment my whole
life,” Lambert captioned a photo of herself showing off her ring
and Hermansen kissing her on the cheek. “We're gonna get married in
front of god and everybody!!!!!! I love you, Wyatt Paige
Hermansen!!!”
Lambert and Hermansen, a nonbinary
English professor and University of Arkansas alum, co-host The
Manic Episodes podcast, which deals with bipolar disorder and
queer relationships.
Lambert also posted a brief video of
Hermansen proposing to her at the couple's first-ever live event at
the University of Arkansas' Faulker Performing Arts Center.
The couple celebrated their third year
together in May.
Macklemore's 2012 Grammy-nominated
single “Same Love” featured vocals by Lambert. The track talks
about LGBT rights and was released as Washington State voters
considered Referendum 74, which legalized same-sex marriage in the
state.