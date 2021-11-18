Singer Mary Lambert is engaged to Dr. Wyatt Paige Hermansen.

Lambert, who is known for such hits as “She Keeps Me Warm” and “Secrets,” announced the news on her Instagram account.

“I've dreamt of this moment my whole life,” Lambert captioned a photo of herself showing off her ring and Hermansen kissing her on the cheek. “We're gonna get married in front of god and everybody!!!!!! I love you, Wyatt Paige Hermansen!!!”

Lambert and Hermansen, a nonbinary English professor and University of Arkansas alum, co-host The Manic Episodes podcast, which deals with bipolar disorder and queer relationships.

Lambert also posted a brief video of Hermansen proposing to her at the couple's first-ever live event at the University of Arkansas' Faulker Performing Arts Center.

The couple celebrated their third year together in May.

Macklemore's 2012 Grammy-nominated single “Same Love” featured vocals by Lambert. The track talks about LGBT rights and was released as Washington State voters considered Referendum 74, which legalized same-sex marriage in the state.