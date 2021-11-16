Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reiterated his opposition to same-sex marriage.

Orban was reelected chairman of the Fidesz party on Sunday.

European leaders have called for sanctions against Hungary over a law that prohibits the discussion of LGBT issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality, to minors. It has been compared to Russia's 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda.” Russia has used the law to silence LGBT activists.

Orban has previously criticized the European Union for its opposition to the law.

On Sunday, he told cheering party delegates that Hungary will remain in the European Union and defend its sovereignty.

“After communist bureaucracy … we don’t want new dictates this time from Brussels,” Reuters quoted Orban as saying.

“We will not give up the right to defend our borders, to stop migrants … we insist that marriage in Hungary is between a man and a woman, a father is a man and a mother is a woman … and they should leave our children alone,” he continued.

Orban insisted the EU, which Hungary joined in 2004, must be reformed.

“We don’t want to leave the EU at all, they can’t get rid of us so easily,” he said. “We want to keep our sovereignty and we don’t want to find ourselves in a united states of Europe, instead of integration.”

Orban, in power since 2010, is up for reelection next year.