Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Saturday was named the host city of WorldPride 2025, marking the first time an East Asia city has been selected.

WorldPride, one of the largest LGBT Pride events, takes place in a different host city every two years. Host cities are selected by InterPride, an international association of Pride organizations.

InterPride announced on Saturday that it had selected Kaohsiung Pride in Taiwan to host WorldPride 2025.

“With this monumental vote by InterPride members, a WorldPride will be held in East Asia for the first time,” InterPride said in a statement. “The members of InterPride voted on the host of World Pride 2025 over four days during the 2021 General Meeting and World Conference.”

“More than 300 member organizations worldwide participated in the voting process, workshops, plenary sessions, regional and board meetings during the 8-day virtual event,” the organization added.

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan's third most populous city.

The only other city vying to host the event was the District of Columbia. The city was represented by Capital Pride Alliance.

The first WorldPride was held in 2000 in Rome, Italy.

Sydney, Australia is set to celebrate the next iteration of WorldPride in 2023. The event will help mark Australia's fifth anniversary of same-sex marriage.