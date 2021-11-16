Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Saturday was named
the host city of WorldPride 2025, marking the first time an East Asia
city has been selected.
WorldPride, one of the largest LGBT
Pride events, takes place in a different host city every two years.
Host cities are selected by InterPride, an international association
of Pride organizations.
InterPride announced on Saturday that
it had selected Kaohsiung Pride in Taiwan to host WorldPride 2025.
“With this monumental vote by
InterPride members, a WorldPride will be held in East Asia for the
first time,” InterPride said in a statement. “The members of
InterPride voted on the host of World Pride 2025 over four days
during the 2021 General Meeting and World Conference.”
“More than 300 member organizations
worldwide participated in the voting process, workshops, plenary
sessions, regional and board meetings during the 8-day virtual
event,” the organization added.
WorldPride 2025 will be held in
Kaohsiung, Taiwan's third most populous city.
The only other city vying to host the
event was the District of Columbia. The city was represented by
Capital Pride Alliance.
The first WorldPride was held in 2000
in Rome, Italy.
Sydney, Australia is set to celebrate
the next iteration of WorldPride in 2023. The event will help mark
Australia's fifth anniversary of same-sex marriage.