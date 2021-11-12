Kim Cattrall will have a recurring
guest role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.
Cattrall, 65, is best known for playing
Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City. She reprised her
role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2
but is not participating in the franchise's latest series And Just
Like That...
According to NBC
News, Cattrall will play a character described as a “martini-soaked,
high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots.”
Queer as Folk
premiere in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4. It followed three gay men
living in Manchester's gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took
place in Pittsburgh. Peacock's version will take place in New
Orleans.
The reboot,
currently in production, was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on
Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes,
Daddy for Amazon Prime.
Previously
announced cast members include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James
Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O'Connell, who will
also serve as a writer and co-executive producer on the show.