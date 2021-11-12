Kim Cattrall will have a recurring guest role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.

Cattrall, 65, is best known for playing Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City. She reprised her role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 but is not participating in the franchise's latest series And Just Like That...

According to NBC News, Cattrall will play a character described as a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots.”

Queer as Folk premiere in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4. It followed three gay men living in Manchester's gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took place in Pittsburgh. Peacock's version will take place in New Orleans.

The reboot, currently in production, was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy for Amazon Prime.

Previously announced cast members include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O'Connell, who will also serve as a writer and co-executive producer on the show.