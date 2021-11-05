A hacking group known as Black Shadow hacked an Israeli LGBT dating website and has released users' private information.

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, Black Shadow has ties to Iran.

The group demanded $1 million in ransom to not leak personal information from Atraf member profiles. Personal information including users' sexual orientation, location, and HIV status was released.

LGBT activists have urged people not to share any of the leaked information.

“There is without a doubt a great deal of concern from people who are in the closet and certainly a huge amount of concern who are closeted with their HIV status,” Hila Peer of the Aguda told i24News. “That is very sensitive information, medical information that is supposed to be censored and supposed to be private.”

Haaretz reported that more than a million people could be affected by the leak.

Black Shadow has said that it hacked CyberServe, which hosted Atraf.