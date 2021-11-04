With 83 wins on Tuesday, the number of
LGBT elected officials will surpass 1,000 for the first time.
According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund,
which works to elect openly LGBT candidates, 83 candidates endorsed
by the group won their races. Another three races remain undecided
and one is headed for a runoff.
Forty-four of the group's endorsed
candidates lost on Election Night.
There are currently 997 LGBT elected
officials in the United States, 53 of whom were not running for
reelection. Tuesday's results will push the total number of LGBT
elected officials past 1,000 for the first time.
“LGBTQ candidates across the country
had a very successful Election Night and when they take office, we
will have more than 1000 out elected officials serving for the first
time,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ
Victory Fund. “These victories for down-ballot candidates are
critical, because local officials are best-positioned to change
hearts and minds – as well as policies and legislation. Although
the national media spotlight is focused on politics in Washington,
DC, it is state and local leaders like the ones who won on Election
Night that most impact the daily lives of residents.”
“While we shattered lavender ceilings
in many cities and states, key losses for pro-equality candidates and
the continued barrage of anti-LGBTQ bills must be a wakeup call for
LGBTQ people and allies. The 2022 election cycle begins now and the
anti-LGBTQ attacks and fights may be more brutal than ever. LGBTQ
candidates could determine whether pro-equality majorities are
maintained in Congress and in state legislatures throughout the
country in 2022,” Parker said.
Key races include the reelection of
Danica Roem to the Virginia House of Delegates, making her the
longest serving transgender legislator in U.S. history.
(Related: Biden
endorses Danica Roem for re-election.)
Another notable first was the election
of six out candidates to serve on the New York City Council. It is
the largest group of LGBT councilmembers ever elected, according to
the Victory Fund.