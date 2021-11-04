British singer Ed Sheeran has revealed
that he has a “big feminine side.”
The 30-year-old Sheeran is raising a
one-year-old daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn.
During a recent appearance on the Dutch
podcast Man, Man, Man, Sheeran talked about his masculinity.
“I'm not a hugely masculine person,”
Sheeran
said. “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when
I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit.”
“I definitely have a big feminine
side. I love musical theater. I love pop music. I love Britney
Spears.”
“My masculine side probably stops at
drinking beer and watching football,” he added.
Sheeran, who is currently promoting his
new album =, added that he's “not a car guy.”
“I like a nice car, but I'm not a car
guy,” he said.