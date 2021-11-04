British singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has a “big feminine side.”

The 30-year-old Sheeran is raising a one-year-old daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

During a recent appearance on the Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man, Sheeran talked about his masculinity.

“I'm not a hugely masculine person,” Sheeran said. “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit.”

“I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theater. I love pop music. I love Britney Spears.”

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football,” he added.

Sheeran, who is currently promoting his new album =, added that he's “not a car guy.”

“I like a nice car, but I'm not a car guy,” he said.