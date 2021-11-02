Polish lawmakers on Friday voted to continue work on a bill that seeks to ban LGBT Pride parades and other public gatherings that promote same-sex relationships.

The proposed legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT” was submitted to parliament by conservative activists who gathered the signatures of 140,000 eligible voters, the AP reported. (100,000 signatures are needed to submit a legislative proposal to parliament.)

After an emotional debate on Thursday, the lower house of parliament voted to send the proposal to the interior affairs commission.

Krzysztof Kasprzak, one of the activists who presented the bill to lawmakers on Thursday, compared the LGBT rights movement to Nazism.

Amnesty International criticized the bill in a statement, saying it threatened the rights of LGBT people in Poland.

“We call on Polish [lawmakers] to recognize that love is love, and reject this hateful proposal which is discriminatory to its core,” Amnesty International's Nils Muiznieks said in a statement released before the vote.

“This initiative may not have originated with the Polish government, but let us be clear: the government's normalization of hateful rhetoric has created an environment in which people feel empowered to spew bigotry,” Muiznieks said.

Last year, Poland's conservative president, Andrezj Duda, won reelection with a pledge to defend children from “LGBT ideology.” He is opposed to same-sex marriage and adoption by gay and lesbian couples. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is also vocally opposed to LGBT rights.