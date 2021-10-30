Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has criticized the State Department's plan to add an “X” gender
option to passports.
The State Department issued its first
such passport this week.
(Related: State
Department issues first passport with “X” gender marker.)
The “X” gender marker denotes that
someone is neither exclusively male nor female, the State Department
said.
Graham, the son of the late
televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former President
Donald Trump, criticized the upcoming change in a Facebook post.
“The U.S. State Department has issued
its first passport with X for gender, rather than M for Male and F
for Female,” Graham wrote. “They plan to issue more such
passports in the months to come, with no requirement for any medical
certification of a person’s gender.”
“I hope countries will reject
recognizing this passport and refuse the person carrying it into
their country.”
“The State Department is wrong. This
is not truth or science. We only have two genders: Male and Female.
Gender X is not only nonsense, it is going against God who 'created
man in his own image … male and female he created them' (Gen.
1:27).”
“The State Department is turning the
American passport into a farce, not to mention flaunting God. Pray
that those running our government will come to their senses, or be
voted out of office,” Graham added.
Graham is a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights.
(Related: Franklin
Graham prepared to have his head “chopped off” for opposing gay
rights.)