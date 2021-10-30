Christian conservative Franklin Graham has criticized the State Department's plan to add an “X” gender option to passports.

The State Department issued its first such passport this week.

(Related: State Department issues first passport with “X” gender marker.)

The “X” gender marker denotes that someone is neither exclusively male nor female, the State Department said.

Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, criticized the upcoming change in a Facebook post.

“The U.S. State Department has issued its first passport with X for gender, rather than M for Male and F for Female,” Graham wrote. “They plan to issue more such passports in the months to come, with no requirement for any medical certification of a person’s gender.”

“I hope countries will reject recognizing this passport and refuse the person carrying it into their country.”

“The State Department is wrong. This is not truth or science. We only have two genders: Male and Female. Gender X is not only nonsense, it is going against God who 'created man in his own image … male and female he created them' (Gen. 1:27).”

“The State Department is turning the American passport into a farce, not to mention flaunting God. Pray that those running our government will come to their senses, or be voted out of office,” Graham added.

Graham is a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

