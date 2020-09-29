Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom
Brennaman on Friday resigned, roughly six weeks after he was
suspended by the team for using an anti-gay slur on air.
“My family and I have decided that I
am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the
Cincinnati Reds,” Brennaman said in a statement given to CNN
affiliate WCPO.
“I would like to thank the Reds, Reds
fans, and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace
they have shown my family and me,” he added.
A microphone picked up Brennaman, 56,
saying “one of the fag capitals of the world” at the top of the
seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader last month between
the Reds and the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman was most likely
unaware that Fox Sports Ohio had returned from a commercial break.
Brennaman expressed hope that he would
return to the broadcast booth someday. “If I'm given that
opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better
person,” he said.
Brennaman apologized to fans during the
second game. Soon after, Brennaman was removed and Jim Day took over
in the broadcast booth. Brennaman also issued a written apology.
“I would like to sincerely apologize
for the inappropriate comments I made during last night's telecast,”
he wrote at the time. “I made a terrible mistake. To the LGBTQ
community, and all people I have hurt or offended, from the bottom of
my heart, I am truly sorry. I respectfully ask for your grace and
forgiveness.”
The Reds also issued an apology at the
time.
On Friday, the team said that it
respects Brennaman's decision to walk away and applauded “his
heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community.”