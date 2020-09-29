Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman on Friday resigned, roughly six weeks after he was suspended by the team for using an anti-gay slur on air.

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds,” Brennaman said in a statement given to CNN affiliate WCPO.

“I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans, and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me,” he added.

A microphone picked up Brennaman, 56, saying “one of the fag capitals of the world” at the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader last month between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman was most likely unaware that Fox Sports Ohio had returned from a commercial break.

Brennaman expressed hope that he would return to the broadcast booth someday. “If I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person,” he said.

Brennaman apologized to fans during the second game. Soon after, Brennaman was removed and Jim Day took over in the broadcast booth. Brennaman also issued a written apology.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the inappropriate comments I made during last night's telecast,” he wrote at the time. “I made a terrible mistake. To the LGBTQ community, and all people I have hurt or offended, from the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry. I respectfully ask for your grace and forgiveness.”

The Reds also issued an apology at the time.

On Friday, the team said that it respects Brennaman's decision to walk away and applauded “his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community.”