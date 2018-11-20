A ruling favoring transgender students has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year upheld a Pennsylvania school district's policy allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian conservative group representing an anonymous group of students and parents, on Monday appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

In its 32-page petition for certiorari, ADF asserts that Boyertown Area School District's policy violates the right to privacy of the students it's representing.

“Forcing a teenager to share a locker room or restroom with a member of the opposite sex can cause embarrassment and distress, particularly for students who have been victims of sexual assault,” the petition reads.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) intervened in the case on behalf of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress, a coalition of LGBT youth organizations.

“Their claim that transgender students are a threat to others is offensive and not supported by the evidence in Boyertown or schools around the country,” ACLU attorney Ria Tabacco Mar said. “Boyertown schools chose to be inclusive and welcoming of transgender students two years ago. Now anti-LGBTQ extremists are asking the Supreme Court to rule that local school districts like Boyertown are not only wrong, but prohibited by the Constitution from doing the right thing.”

The petition, Mar added, is “part of a larger pattern of attacks against the transgender community, including from the Trump administration.”

A decision on whether to hear the case is expected within six weeks.