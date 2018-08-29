A number of public figures vocally opposed to LGBT rights were among President Donald Trump's guests at a White House dinner for 100 evangelical leaders.

One person who attended Thursday's dinner told Religious News Service that the administration hosted the dinner to honor “all the good work” evangelicals do.

During the celebration, Trump called America “a nation of believers.”

“As you know, in recent years the government tried to undermine religious freedom, but the attacks on communities of faith are over,” Trump said. “We've ended it. We've ended it. Unlike some before us, we are protecting your religious liberty.”

The president called on the evangelicals to “make sure all of your people vote” in the midterms, claiming that “[Democrats] will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently.”

Other administration officials who attended the event included Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Evangelical leaders with an anti-LGBT history who attended the dinner included Franklin Graham, Jim Garlow, Tony Perkins and Robert Jeffress.

Jeffress, a pastor at First Baptist Church in Dallas and a Fox News contributor, has said that gay people are “engaged in the most detestable, unclean, abominable acts you can imagine.”

Perkins is the president of the social conservative Family Research Council (FRC), which has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) over its anti-LGBT rhetoric.

Garlow, who heads the Skyline Wesleyan Church in La Mesa, California, has described marriage equality as the “creation of Satan.”

Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham, has claimed that marriage equality will lead to the persecution of Christians and bring God's judgment.

Jeffress told Fox News that the event “almost turned into a campaign rally,” with evangelicals praising the president.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, commented in a statement: “Last night President Trump, Vice President Pence, and others in the Administration surrounded themselves with anti-LGBTQ activists who have equated marriage equality with genocide, likened being gay to some of the most reprehensible behaviors, and suggested that transgender people should be shot in public restrooms. The President and Administration’s practice of bringing fringe groups united around hatred towards LGBTQ Americans through the White House gates cannot go unnoticed and must be called out and checked.”