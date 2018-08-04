Out actor Rosie O'Donnell will lead a protest outside the White House that features Broadway stars singing songs from musicals such as Les Miserables.

“on monday august 6 th – join me and broadways best singers as we join the kremlin annex protest,” O'Donnell said in a tweet.

According to the AP, the protest is being organized by Broadway veteran and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley. Participating in the protest will be current and former cast members of Broadway shows such as Wicked, Hamilton, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera.

“Bring the lyrics to 'Do You Hear The People Sing' and join in!” Rudetsky tweeted.

O'Donnell has appeared in Broadway productions such as Fiddler On The Roof, Grease and Seussical.

O'Donnell is a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump. But her opposition is more than political and goes back to 2006 when O'Donnell was a co-host on ABC's The View. Trump has called O'Donnell a “pig” and a “true loser,” while O'Donnell has called the president the “worst human” and a “criminal.”

MoveOn will livestream the protest on its Facebook page.