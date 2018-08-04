Out actor Rosie O'Donnell will lead a
protest outside the White House that features Broadway stars singing
songs from musicals such as Les Miserables.
“on monday august 6 th – join me
and broadways best singers as we join the kremlin annex protest,”
O'Donnell said in a tweet.
According to the AP, the protest is
being organized by Broadway veteran and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky
and his husband James Wesley. Participating in the protest will be
current and former cast members of Broadway shows such as Wicked,
Hamilton, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera.
“Bring the lyrics to 'Do You Hear The
People Sing' and join in!” Rudetsky tweeted.
O'Donnell has appeared in Broadway
productions such as Fiddler On The Roof, Grease and
Seussical.
O'Donnell is a vocal opponent of
President Donald Trump. But her opposition is more than political and
goes back to 2006 when O'Donnell was a co-host on ABC's The View.
Trump has called O'Donnell a “pig” and a “true loser,” while
O'Donnell has called the president the “worst human” and a
“criminal.”
MoveOn will livestream the protest on
its Facebook page.